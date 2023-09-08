Mandi Ahmedgarh: Consumers hold protest against depot holder

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 7

Officials of the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs here claimed to have initiated action against a depot holder of Hargobindpur Mini Chhapar village in the district for allegedly violating guidelines of the department during supply of food grains among eligible residents.

The action was initiated after residents blocked vehicular traffic on Ahmedgarh Raikot Road and demanded suspension of the depot. The traffic was blocked for over two hours and the dharna was lifted after officials of the department heard complaints of the protestors and assured to take action against the depot holder. He also assured to make alternative arrangements to arrange distribution of ration.

