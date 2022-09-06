Mandi Ahmedgarh: Educators honoured for their selfless service

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 5

With an intent to honour and recognise outstandingly performing teachers from various schools, the Teacher's Day was celebrated at various institutes of the region.

The main function was organised by the local unit of the Rotary Club at MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh where teachers vowed to transform the lives of students and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region. Dr Puneet Dhawan presided over the function and Drugs Inspector (Malerkotla) Parneet Kaur was the chief guest. Surinder Pal Sofat, Lalit Sharma and Munish Malmohtra distributed awards among the teachers.

Ajay Jain, the convener of the event, said teachers played a major role in updating students on various subjects during the post- Covid period.