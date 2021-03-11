Mandi Ahmedgarh: Fate takes away only brother of three sisters

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 26
Losing the only son, youngest brother of three sisters, is unbearable, above all when the kin were searching for a bride for him.
Jagdeep Singh was the youngest among five persons who were killed when the Toyota Fortuner they were travelling in plunged into the Bathinda branch of the Sirhind canal near Jagera Bridge in the Payal Assembly segment, near here, on Monday night. He was the member of a renowned agricultural and business family of Chhapar village, once led by late Kessar Singh.
His father Gurmit Singh, secretary of Guru Har Gobind Khalsa Educational Trust running three educational institutes at Bahadurgarh and Ahmedgarh, cursed the time when the family shifted to Rurka village, a decision which proved fatal for Jagdeep. Had the family been living at Chhapar, circumstances could have been different as he had accompanied Jatinder Singh and other friends during their yesterday’s visit due to proximity to their present localities.
Jhilmil Singh Boparai, an uncle of the deceased, said the condition of all the family members was inconsolable.
He said Jagdeep’s family was searching for a bride for him.
