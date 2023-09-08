Mandi Ahmedgarh: Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 7

Devotees thronged temples to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna as Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour here.

Temples here were decorated with flowers, bedecked cradles and coloured lamps. Special prayers were also organised on the occasion. Young boys and girls were dressed up as Krishna, Radha and Gopis at various temples.

Many devotees chose to visit temples during day hours to avoid crowds at night. Volunteers repeatedly urged devotees to take care of their children and belongings amid heavy rush at temples.

Police personnel, led by Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu, were deputed to manage traffic movement and keep a vigil on eve-teasers and pickpockets.

#Mandi