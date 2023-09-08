Mandi Ahmedgarh: Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 7
Devotees thronged temples to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna as Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour here.
Temples here were decorated with flowers, bedecked cradles and coloured lamps. Special prayers were also organised on the occasion. Young boys and girls were dressed up as Krishna, Radha and Gopis at various temples.
Many devotees chose to visit temples during day hours to avoid crowds at night. Volunteers repeatedly urged devotees to take care of their children and belongings amid heavy rush at temples.
Police personnel, led by Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu, were deputed to manage traffic movement and keep a vigil on eve-teasers and pickpockets.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...