Mandi Ahmedgarh: SC panel member hears grievances of residents

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 5

Chandreshwar Singh Cherry Mohi, the youngest member of the Punjab State SC Commission, has called upon victims and complainants not to fall prey to sinister designs of blackmailers in the guise of third party activists while seeking justice from the commission.

Rather aggrieved members should appear directly before the commission according, said Mohi. He advised rank and file in the administration to ensure that members of the SC community were not harassed on flimsy grounds.

Mohi heard grievances of residents from Mandi Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla

subdivisions at meeting attended by officials of the civil and police administration.

Claiming that all 16 cases heard today were either resolved or referred to officials concerned, Mohi appreciated that all appellants and defendants had expressed willingness to get their issues resolved on merit without any vindictive attitude towards the opposite party or government officials.

“Fortunately, we have succeeded in making people understand that the commission’s responsibility is to protect rights and interests of members of the SC Community and not to spread venom among various groups,” Mohi said while maintaining that defendants, those not belonging to the SC category, had constitutional right to defend their case with the help of facts and evidence.

Mohi said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had been apprised of problems faced by him in conducting meetings with complainants.

“As the stand taken by me in interest of communal harmony among all sections of society did not go down well among my seniors, I explained my position before Governor and Chief Minister. Senior functionaries have asked me to perform my duty honestly,” said Mohi.