Mandi Ahmedgarh: Six held under NDPS Act in separate cases

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 20

The Ludhiana (Rural) Police claimed to have arrested six persons under the NDPS Act, out of the seven accused booked in six cases, registered at the Hathur and Jodhan police stations near here.

The accused have been identified as Lachhman Singh Patwari of Acharwal village, Babu Singh Madhi of Acharwal, Manjit Kaur of Hathur village, Opinder Singh Pinder of Manuke village, Gurmel Singh Golu of Dehrka village, Satnam Singh of Bhamipura Kalan village and Satpal Singh

of Latala village. All accused, except Babu, were arrested by police parties from various places on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Raikot DSP Rajwinder Singh Randhawa said the police personnel, led by ASI Sulakhan Singh of the Hathur police station, had nabbed Lachhman Singh of Chakar village, who along with his accomplice had been involved in illegal distillation of liquor at his house. While the police are yet to arrest Babu and identify another accomplice, if any, paraphernalia used in preparation of the illicit liquor and 40 litres of Lahan were recovered.

Separate teams of police personnel had arrested the other accused and recovered substantial quantities of poppy husk and heroin from them.