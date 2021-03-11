Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 29

The police have booked a woman of Falaund village in Malerkotla district for allegedly beating her mother-in-law, Sheela Kaur, to death on Saturday evening.

The suspect has been identified as Mandeep Kaur.

Bikker Singh of Ranwan village, brother of the deceased, found injury marks on the arm, neck and face of his sister’s body when their family and relatives were preparing for her last rites. Later, he informed the police about the matter.

Having registered an FIR on the statement of Bikker, police officials sent the body to the Civil Hospital, Malerkotla, for autopsy.

Bikker alleged that Mandeep Kaur had started harassing his sister after she got married to Shiv Ram, the only son of the deceased, in 2009.

“Besides harassing my sister mentally, Mandeep used to assault her physically. On many occasions, she was sent to stay with us at Ranwan. We used to intervene in the matter and persuade the victim to bear the alleged aggressive behaviour of her daughter-in-law on the request of Shiv Ram,” he said.

He said: “We were informed by the victim’s family that Sheela Kaur had died on Saturday evening and her cremation would be held on Sunday.”

Though the police have named only Mandeep Kaur in the FIR, more names may be included for shielding the suspect and conspiring to destroy the evidence by cremating the victim’s body without informing the police.

Sadar SHO Sikandar Singh Cheema said the suspect had escaped after she came to know that the deceased’s brother had informed the police about the matter.

The police have launched a hunt to arrest the woman.