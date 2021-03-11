Mandi Ahmedgarh: Youth held for raping woman

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 27

The Ahmedgarh Sadar police have arrested a youth of Gobind Nagar, Railway Station Road, Malerkotla, for allegedly raping a woman of the Dehliz Road area, here. The accused also blackmailed and threatened her of dire consequences if she tells about the matter to anybody.

The accused, identified as Nadim Khan, had been exploiting the victim, a divorcee, physically for three years on the pretext of marrying her and taking care of her son. He started harassing her six months ago when she stopped living with him and moved to her parents’ place.

Police officials, led by Sadar SHO Sanjiv Kapoor and SHO (City) Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, had initiated a probe into allegations levelled by the victim on Monday when the accused had assaulted her physically when she was travelling in a mini-bus near Bhogiwal village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway.

The victim has also produced evidence of blackmailing by the accused, obscene photographs and videos of threats given by the accused during the past six months.

The accused was arrested by the investigating team, led by SHO Arshpreet Kaur, when he had visited the Sadar police station, Ahmedgarh, on Tuesday and presented before a court at Malerkotla for police remand.

The complainant, a sales girl working at a private establishment in Malerkotla, alleged that Nadim Khan, a divorcé, had allured her when he came to know that her husband had deserted her long time ago.

“As we were known to each other and I felt insecure in society after my divorce, I agreed to live with him for my son’s future as he assured me that he would marry me soon and take care of my son too. He exploited me for around three years,” alleged the victim, adding that the accused had been harassing her physically and mentally for the past six months.

Sadar SHO Sanjiv Kapoor said the victim had sought intervention of the police on Monday and SHO (City) Arshpreet Kaur Grewal had initiated a probe after registering a case against the accused.