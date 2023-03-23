Mandi Mullanpur man booked on rape charge

Ludhiana, March 22
A Mandi Mullanpur-based man has been booked for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of marrying her. The suspect has been identified as Kundan Paswan.
The woman had complained to the police in December 2022, after which, the women cell, Jagraon, started a probe into the case. The complainant alleged that the suspect had kept her with him for over one month and raped her. He took the woman with him on the pretext of marrying her. He took her to Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Ambala and forcibly established physical relations with her, the woman alleged.
Following the investigation report, an FIR was recommended in the case. The FIR under Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) and 376 (rape) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect at the Dakha police station.
