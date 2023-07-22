Mango Day celebrated

Ludhiana: Kindergarten students of Spring Dale Public School celebrated International Mango Day on the school premises on Friday. The students participated in ‘mango festival activity’ with great gusto and learnt about the cultural significance of the day. The day has been celebrated every year with great enthusiasm since 1987 and is said to symbolise love and friendship. The teachers informed the students about nutritional value of mangoes. The kids later prepared a dessert with mango and curd. TNS
BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar
Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra visited BCM Arya Model Senior School School, Shastri Nagar. He painted a vibrant picture of the nation’s future through his presentation on ‘Amrit Kaal — a visionary outlook for India in 2047’. He showcased India’s remarkable rise on the global stage. He also highlighted India’s unwavering stance against terrorism. TNS
Nankana Sahib Public School
Three students of the senior wing of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, recently got their books published through at the Bribooks Summer Book writing festival. Dewansh Kumar, a Class XI (Commerce) student, has written Twisted Family, a book about a family of murderers. Sehajdeep Kaur, a Class XII (Commerce) student, has written The Heart of the Wicked, a compilation of short stories. A student of the same class, Pawandeep Kaur, has written Power of Silence.
