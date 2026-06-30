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Home / Ludhiana / Mango Utsav: Faith served with sweetness of mango shake

Mango Utsav: Faith served with sweetness of mango shake

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:39 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Mango Utsav held at Govind Gaudham on Sunday. ASHWANI DHIMAN
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The Shri Govind Gautam Temple on Hambran Road transformed into a vibrant mosaic of devotion and festivity as the annual Mango Utsav unfolded on Sunday evening.

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The celebration, blending spiritual fervour with the sweetness of Punjab’s beloved summer fruit, drew devotees from across Ludhiana who thronged the temple premises.

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A record 60 quintals of mangoes and 16 quintals of milk were churned to prepare mango shakes, which were continuously distributed as prasad. Varieties like Tota, Safeda, Langda, Chausa, Dasheri and Shani enriched the offerings, with each sip carrying the fragrance of orchards.

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Devotees described the mango shake as more than just a refreshment; they saw it as a blessing. “It felt divine to taste prasad in the form of mango shake. The sweetness lingered like a blessing from the deity,” said Ramesh Jain, a devotee from Model Town.

Another participant, Sunita Sharma, shared, “We wait for this day every year. The mango shake is not just delicious, it symbolises abundance and devotion.”

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The day was marked by sacred rituals, including Jhanda Poojan and Palki Seva.

Adding grandeur to the celebration was the Nauka Vihar (Boat Festival), symbolising the journey of life guided by divine blessings. The temple premises echoed with chants, music and joy as devotees immersed themselves in the spiritual atmosphere.

“The Mango Utsav is not just about rituals; it is a celebration of community, culture and culinary delight. The sight of children savouring mango shakes, elders participating in prayers and families coming together painted a picture of unity and joy,” said a senior priest from the temple.

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