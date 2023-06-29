Manipur violence: Christian community sends memo to Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

Members of the Christian community here has sent a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding the release of the Prime Minister’s relief fund for the rehabilitation of the affected people in Manipur.

They have demanded that the government rebuild the churches, institutions and houses of the people destroyed during the violence.

A peace march was held today. Thomas Valiaparampil, Parish priest of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Sarabha Nagar, said the violence in the state of Manipur had been going on for more than a month and many innocent lives were lost and properties of innocents were damaged.