Mann condoles singer's death

Ludhiana, August 1
CM Bhagwant Mann today condoled deaths of veteran Punjabi folk singer and actor Surinder Shinda and Trident Group founder Rajinder Gupta's mother Maya Devi. Mann visited the residences of both families and shared grief with their members.
Shinda (70), had passed away last week after a brief illness while Maya Devi (89), had also breathed her last recently.The CM expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and assured them full help and support in this hour of grief.
