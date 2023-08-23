Mann launches Student Police Cadet project

Ludhiana, August 22
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project for the state on Tuesday.
The CM said that the aim of the project was to assist students of government schools in making their career and impart exclusive training, including outdoor activities, so that they could get good jobs in various fields.
Thirty students from the district participated in the programme through video-conferencing. Nodal in-charges at schools under the SPC project and principals and heads from government schools at Karamsar, Shahpur, Sherpur Kalan, Ayali Khurd, Ayali Kalan, Shehbaz Pura, Bhaini Darerha, Bhaini Baringan, Kheri Jhamerhi, Boparai Kalan, Dhulkot, Malak, Kulewal, Bhutta, Bhaini Saab, Guram, Laddowal, Dhanansu, Daad, Butahri Sangowal, Dakha, Jandiali, Gujjarwal, Libra, Bhumaddi, Lalherhi, Chakohi, Chakk Kalan and Purain also listened to the virtual address.
As many as 280 government schools in the state had been shortlisted for the project. An exclusive training was organised for 280 nodal in-charges from all these government schools at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy at Phillaur on August 7 and 8.
