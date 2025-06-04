DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Mann must apologise for remark: Ashu

Mann must apologise for remark: Ashu

Punjab Congress working president and the party candidate for Ludhiana (West) assembly byelection Bharat Bhushan Ashu today condemned communally insensitive and insulting remark of “one nation, one husband” by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while making fun of “sindoor”, the holy...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:42 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bharat Bhushan Ashu. File
Advertisement

Punjab Congress working president and the party candidate for Ludhiana (West) assembly byelection Bharat Bhushan Ashu today condemned communally insensitive and insulting remark of “one nation, one husband” by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while making fun of “sindoor”, the holy vermilion, used by not only Hindu women, but all Hindus across the country during puja and other religious occasions.

Advertisement

“It has become a fashion to make fun of and mock the Hindu customs and rituals and Chief Minister Mann proved to be no exception,” an angry and outraged Ashu said, while asserting that his insensitive remarks have hurt the feelings of crores of Hindus across the country.

Ashu said Mann should learn about Hindu customs and culture first before making fun of these with such outrageous and blasphemous remarks. He said ‘sindoor’ is not only used by married women, but is also applied on Hanuman’s idol.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts