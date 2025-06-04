Mann must apologise for remark: Ashu

Punjab Congress working president and the party candidate for Ludhiana (West) assembly byelection Bharat Bhushan Ashu today condemned communally insensitive and insulting remark of “one nation, one husband” by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while making fun of “sindoor”, the holy vermilion, used by not only Hindu women, but all Hindus across the country during puja and other religious occasions.

“It has become a fashion to make fun of and mock the Hindu customs and rituals and Chief Minister Mann proved to be no exception,” an angry and outraged Ashu said, while asserting that his insensitive remarks have hurt the feelings of crores of Hindus across the country.

Ashu said Mann should learn about Hindu customs and culture first before making fun of these with such outrageous and blasphemous remarks. He said ‘sindoor’ is not only used by married women, but is also applied on Hanuman’s idol.