Mann to hand over job letters to over 4,700 master cadre teachers

Ludhiana, January 3
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over appointment letters to nearly 4,700 master cadre teachers at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium of Punjab Agriculture University, here, on January 5.
Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh today took stock of preparations for the mega event.
Holding deliberations with officials, the Deputy Commissioner accompanied by ADC Amarjeet Bains and other officials gave detailed directions to officials and ordered the formation of various committees for the smooth holding of the event. He asked them to ensure adequate arrangements regarding sitting, parking of vehicles, deployment of medical and firefighting teams, security and other things must be meticulously planned and followed for the event.
The DC asked the officials to ensure all teachers, dignitaries, appointees, etc, must not face any inconvenience while entering the venue.
