Mann to inaugurate Jamalpur STP today

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 19

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate a 225-MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), the biggest in the state, constructed at a cost of Rs 315 crore in Jamalpur here on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting to review preparations for the event, MLA Daljit Singh Grewal and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik inspected the work on the newly constructed STP.

They said the plant was a stategic part of the ongoing project for the rejuvenation of Buddha Dariya.

The DC and the MLA asked officials to discharge their duties with dedication to ensure fool-proof arrangements by meticulous planning and execution.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board CEO Malwinder Singh Jaggi, GLADA Additional Chief Administrator Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, ADCs Rahul Chaba and Amarjit Bains and MC Additional Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal were among those others present.