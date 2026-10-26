Man’s body found at fuel station washroom in Ludhiana

The body of an unidentified man was found from the bathroom of a petrol station on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana early on Saturday.

Initially, there were rumours that drug overdose could be the suspected cause of death but police categorically denied any such angle.

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According to sources, the man had entered the bathroom late on Friday night. When staff tried to open the door on Saturday morning, they found it locked from inside. After repeated knocking failed to elicit any response, they broke open the door and found the man’s body inside.

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After getting information, a team of the Police Division 7 rushed to the spot and started a probe. The police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital.

Investigating officer in the case, ASI Dinesh Sharma, said the body was sent to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital. Further proceedings in the case would be started once family members of the deceased were traced.

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A CCTV cameras at the petrol pump was also being checked, he said.

The ASI said drug overdose claims were only rumours. Post-mortem examination could only clear the cause of death.