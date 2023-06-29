Man’s body found hanging from tree

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

The body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree near the Dhuri railway line here on Tuesday night.

Preliminary probe termed it as a case of suicide.

As per information, a passer-by who noticed the body informed the police. Government Railway Police (GRP) officials reached the scene after receiving the information and brought down the body.

They attempted to identify the deceased by seeking assistance from local residents but were unable to get any information. Consequently, the police took custody of the body and shifted it to the mortuary at the hospital. The police authorities said the body would be kept at the Civil Hospital for 72 hours for identification. Following the identification process, the body would undergo a post-mortem examination and later it would be handed over to victim’s family members.