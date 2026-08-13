Man’s body found in Buddha Dariya

The body of an unidentified man was found in the Buddha Dariya in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

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As the news spread in the area, people gathered at the scene. A passer-by informed the police control room. Police and administration teams rushed to the scene.

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The police, with the help of local residents and divers, pulled out the body from the drain. Initial investigation revealed that the body was decomposed and it might have been lying in the water body for days. The identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

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The police completed legal proceedings and sent the body to the Civil Hospital mortuary for autopsy and identification. The police had been questioning the locals to get any clue about the victim.

The body will be kept in the mortuary for the next 72 hours for identification. During this time, the police will review missing persons’ reports filed at police stations in the city and surrounding areas to identify the deceased. The police said if the victim was identified within 72 hours, statements of his family members would be recorded and further action will be taken in the matter. However, if identification was not done within the stipulated time, autopsy and other legal proceedings would be initiated as per rule.

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A police official said the autopsy would confirm the cause of victim’s death.