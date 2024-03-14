Man’s body found in forest

Ludhiana, March 13
Panic spread in the Fatehpur Gujran area when the body of a man was recovered from the adjacent forest late on Tuesday evening. Officials from the Ladhowal police station reached the scene and started a probe.
A police official said it was not clear yet whether the victim had been killed, or if he had died due to any other cause.
The post-mortem examination report would clear the exact cause of death, said the official.
