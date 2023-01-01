Man's body found in forest area

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 31

A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the forest area of Kadian in Ludhiana. It seems that the decomposed body was lying there for the past few days.

Residents of the area noticed foul smell and later, they found a man lying dead following which they raised an alarm.

Ladhowal SHO Jagdev Singh, along with police officials, reached the spot.

He said a rope was also found near the body which signalled that either the man had committed suicide or he was murdered. The body was sent for autopsy and the cause of death would be known after the arrival of the report.