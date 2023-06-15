Man's body found in hotel

Ludhiana: The body of an unidentified man was found under the mysterious circumstances in a hotel room near Clock Tower. The victim reportedly had injury marks on his face. After receiving information, the police started investigations into the matter. The police said it seems that the victim had used fake identity to reserve a room at the hotel. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. The police were checking the CCTV footage of the area to get any clue.
