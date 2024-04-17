Man’s body found on Sutlej bank

Ludhiana, April 16
A man died under mysterious circumstances and his body was found lying on the bank of the Sutlej in the Ladhowal area on Monday night. He suspected to be died of drug overdose.
Passers-by after noticing the body informed the police, who reached the spot and took the deceased to the civil hospital. The body was kept in the hospital mortuary.
The Ladhowal police questioned local residents to get any clue about the deceased.
The police officials said after identification, if any drug peddler, from whom the victim might had bought drugs, was identified, the police would also take action against him. A syringe used for intoxication was also found near the body.
They said though the present circumstances indicate that drug overdose might be the cause of his death, autopsy report would only clear the exact reason behind the same.
Meanwhile, police sources said the deceased used to consume alcohol and he was not a drug addict.
