Man’s body recovered from well; wife, paramour held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

The Machhiwara police today found a body of a man from a well at Kahlon village. He was killed by his wife along with her paramour and another man.

The deceased has been identified as Jasvir Singh of Garhi Bet village.

DSP Waryam Singh said Jasvir had recently returned from Dubai. Later, he came to know about his wife Mamta’s affair with his cousin Parminder Ram Pindu. On this, Jasvir started fighting with his wife as she was not ready to quit her illicit relationship.

The deceased’s wife, along with her paramour, then hatched a conspiracy to kill Jasvir who is creating hurdles in their affair. On September 10 when Jasvir had gone to Nawanshahr, on the way he met his cousin Parminder and his friend Baljinder. The trio consumed liquor and when Jasvir was in an inebriated state, the duo killed him by strangulating. Later, after packing his body in a sack, they threw the body in a well.

“When the deceased did not reach home, his father lodged his missing complaint at the Machhiwara police station and also told the police to verify the role of the deceased’s wife and her paramour as they could have killed him. When we rounded up the woman and her paramour, they confessed to the murder,” DSP Waryam said.

Today on the disclosures of the suspects, the body was recovered.

Parminder and Mamta were arrested while Baljinder is still at large.