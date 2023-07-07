Man’s body with severed head found

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 6

Panic spread in Adarsh Nagar here on Thursday when an decapitated body of an unidentified man was found in a sack.

The incident came to light this morning when residents noticed foul smell from a sack lying on the road. When they opened it, they were shocked to see a man’s body. Afterwards, they informed the police. Later, when the police checked the sack, the body with a severed head was found.

After receiving information, a police team from Division Number 7 police station, led by ACP Gurdev Singh, arrived at the scene. Forensic experts were also called.

The ACP said the identity of the deceased could not be established. Preliminary investigation suggests that the body was thrown in the street during night or in the wee hours. Even the body seemed a few days old as it was completely decomposed. CCTV cameras in the area were also being examined to get any clue about the suspects.