Man's death: Murder case registered after week

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

Over a week after the death of a hosiery worker under mysterious circumstances at Prem Colony on the Rahon road here, the Meharban police have registered a murder case against a Uttar Pradesh-based man, Ghanshyam Parkash.

The deceased, Munni Lal Ram, was working with a hosiery on the Rahon road. On January 20, his body was found on the road.

The police initially considering it a natural death, had initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

Now, when the deceased’s brother lodged a fresh complaint with the police alleging murder of his brother by the accused, the police have registered a case against Ghanshyam Parkash.

The victim’s brother told the police that the deceased had lent some money to the accused. When the victim asked him to return his money, the latter strangled him to death.

Investigating officer inspector Jagdev Singh said after registering a murder case, further investigation had been initiated in the case. Ghanshyam Parkash was yet to be arrested by the police.