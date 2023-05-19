Man's turban tossed, Tharike residents block traffic in protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

After a migrant vegetable vendor tossed the turban of an elderly vegetable vendor at Tharike late last evening, residents today held a protest near Jhande Chowk.

The protesters sat on dharna on the road leading to Tharike, disrupting vehicular traffic. Officials from the Sadar police station reached the scene to defuse the situation but the protesters refused to lift their dharna till the police registered a case against the migrant vegetable vendor.

Gurpreet Kaur Grewal, sarpanch gram panchayat Tharike Colony, who was leading the protest, said tossing the turban of a person could not be tolerated and the police should register a case against the assailant.

The sarpanch said the migrant vendor had an argument with the elderly vendor, who was a resident of Jhande village.

The villagers said migrants had set up makeshift tents for selling chicken, meat, and vegetables on the road, creating a nuisance.

The villagers warned the police that they would continue their protest until a case was registered against the assailant. The dharna was lifted at 3 pm after the police said an FIR had been registered against the assailant.