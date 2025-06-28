DT
Home / Ludhiana / Mansa beat Ludhiana by 49 runs

Mansa beat Ludhiana by 49 runs

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:42 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
Hosts Mansa beat Ludhiana by 49 runs in the third league match of group D in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament for Boys U-19, being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, on Friday.

Put to bat, Mansa reached total of 192 runs in 31 overs in which the main scorers were Vedant, who made 86 runs, and Arjun and Imrozpreet Singh, who scored 36 and 23 runs, respectively.

For Ludhiana, Shabd Tangri secured four wickets for 26 runs while Shivam Verma and Harprabhjeet Singh Toor captured apiece each.

In reply, Ludhiana could muster 143 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Shivam Verma top scored with 42 runs, Shabd Tangri followed him with a contribution of 35 runs.

For the winning side, Sharanpreet Singh and Mehakdeep Singh got two wickets each.

