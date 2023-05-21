Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 20

After ignoring numerous complaints of visitor exploitation at different parking lots in past years, the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana, has again failed to address such violations at the Sarabha Nagar main market parking lot.

Now, two-wheelers are being charged Rs 20, even for a parking period of less than an hour, in violation of the norms at the Sarabha Nagar market. Furthermore, manual parking slips without any mention of rates are being issued to visitors as a means of exploitation.

During a visit to the market on Saturday, it came to light that one employee deployed by the contractor possessed an e-ticketing machine while another employee was issuing manual parking slips. However, the manual slips provided to the visitors did not mention any parking fees. When questioned, the contractor’s employee said the parking fee for a two-wheeler was Rs 20, regardless of the duration of the vehicle’s stay, be it five minutes or till midnight.

It is important to note that the Municipal Corporation had implemented a bi-hourly parking system, where the initial fee for two-wheelers is Rs 10 for the first two hours. Additionally, an extra charge of Rs 5 is levied for every subsequent two-hour period. Similarly, for car parking, the initial fee is Rs 20 for the first two hours, with an additional charge of Rs 10 for each subsequent two-hour period. According to the regulations, the use of manual parking fee slips is not allowed.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Sarabha Nagar Main Market Traders’ Association Wang said a few four-wheelers were allegedly overcharged recently and then the market association warned the contractor not to fleece anyone.

He said the market association was going to get a parking fee board displayed there soon. Notably, traders had opposed the hiked parking rates last year and the matter was “resolved” later.

Attempts to contact MC’s Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, who oversees the Tehbazari branch, were unsuccessful. Another official of the branch, TS Panchi, said the matter would be investigated.