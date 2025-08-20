Manvi bags silver in Asian kurash championship

Manvi of Ludhiana hogged the limelight as she bagged a silver medal in the Asian Kurash Championship, held in South Korea, recently.

Manvi, a student of Class XI at Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, Ladian Kalan, and Shagun, a student of Class X at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, represented the country in the international meet.

Manvi competed in the below 44 kg weight group and justified her selection by securing a silver medal while Shagun participated in the below 63 kg weight category but failed to finish among position holders, nevertheless she gained valuable experience and exposure in international-level competitions. The athletes were accorded a warm reception on their arrival at Guru Nanak Stadium here. Varinder Singh, president, Punjab Kurash Association, Parveen Thakur, president, Ludhiana Kurash Association and other office-bearers Deepika, Surinder Singh and gymnastics coach Prem Singh were among others present on this occasion.