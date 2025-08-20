DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Manvi bags silver in Asian kurash championship

Manvi bags silver in Asian kurash championship

article_Author
Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:21 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manvi of Ludhiana hogged the limelight as she bagged a silver medal in the Asian Kurash Championship, held in South Korea, recently.

Advertisement

Manvi, a student of Class XI at Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, Ladian Kalan, and Shagun, a student of Class X at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, represented the country in the international meet.

Manvi competed in the below 44 kg weight group and justified her selection by securing a silver medal while Shagun participated in the below 63 kg weight category but failed to finish among position holders, nevertheless she gained valuable experience and exposure in international-level competitions. The athletes were accorded a warm reception on their arrival at Guru Nanak Stadium here. Varinder Singh, president, Punjab Kurash Association, Parveen Thakur, president, Ludhiana Kurash Association and other office-bearers Deepika, Surinder Singh and gymnastics coach Prem Singh were among others present on this occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts