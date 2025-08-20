Manvi bags silver in Asian kurash championship

Manvi of Ludhiana hogged the limelight as she bagged a silver medal in the Asian Kurash Championship, held in South Korea, recently.
Manvi, a student of Class XI at Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, Ladian Kalan, and Shagun, a student of Class X at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, represented the country in the international meet.
Manvi competed in the below 44 kg weight group and justified her selection by securing a silver medal while Shagun participated in the below 63 kg weight category but failed to finish among position holders, nevertheless she gained valuable experience and exposure in international-level competitions. The athletes were accorded a warm reception on their arrival at Guru Nanak Stadium here. Varinder Singh, president, Punjab Kurash Association, Parveen Thakur, president, Ludhiana Kurash Association and other office-bearers Deepika, Surinder Singh and gymnastics coach Prem Singh were among others present on this occasion.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now