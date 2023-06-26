 Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab : The Tribune India

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Health Minister calls on other dists to follow Ludhiana model

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

A view of mother and child hospital in Ludhiana. file



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 25

The health services at government hospitals in Ludhiana have been adjudged the best in the state, courtesy many first-of-its-type facilities made available in the district hospitals, which were not there in any other district in the state.

The Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Balbir Singh, has called upon all other districts in the state to follow Ludhiana model of health services to serve the ailing humanity.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, told The Tribune, on Wednesday that Ludhiana was the first district in the state to introduce the latest technique for blood grouping and cross matching at blood bank of district hospital here.

Ludhiana’s firsts

Latest technique for blood grouping and cross matching

ENT operating latest technology 5-step LED-enabled microscope

Echocardiography

State-of-the-art mortuary with 48-bodies capacity

Five-parts H560 hematology analyser

Super-specialty services at Ludhiana, Jawaddi

“Implemented through the CSR initiative, the project ensures most accurate, rapid, simple to use, more uniform results and detects rare blood groups also,” she said.

Dr Sohal said Ludhiana was the only district in the state where echocardiography facility was available at the district hospital. An echocardiography machine has been procured through CSR initiative and a cardiologist was being roped in from a private hospital for conducting echocardiography at the district hospital.

She said Ludhiana has also acquired the latest technology 5-step LED enabled ENT operating microscope, which was also donated through the CSR activity, for the ENT department at the district hospital here.

“This ENT operating microscope is useful in almost all otological surgeries such as tympanoplasty, tympanomastoidectomy, stapedectomy, and myringotomy besides having a lot of added advantages over the old halogen-based microscope, which was used earlier here and even presently in other districts,” she said, while informing that 15 to 20 otological surgeries were being performed every month with this new microscope for better accuracy.

The Civil Surgeon divulged that Ludhiana has also established a state-of-the-art mortuary with a capacity to preserve 48 dead bodies in walk-in cold freezers. “This facility is much more than the capacity even in any of the medical colleges in the state,” she said, while revealing that the mortuary was also upgraded through the CSR initiative.

Dr Sohal said a five-part hematology analyser H560 has been installed at the main laboratory of the district hospital here. “Acquired through CSR activity, this latest hematology analyser is better in splitting differential counts, which helps physicians in better diagnosis and management of the patients,” she said, while informing that around 150 CBC tests were being run on this instrument on a daily basis.

Acting swiftly on the initiative taken by the Health Minister during his meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) members and the representatives from the corporate private hospitals in Ludhiana recently, the Health Department has collaborated with the IMA to provide super-specialty health services at the district hospital here and urban community health centre (UCHC) at Jawaddi.

While a cardiologist from a private sector visits the district hospital here every Monday and Thursday to provide cardiology services to the patients, a neurosurgeon visits the district hospital every Friday for providing super-specialty services to the patients.

At UCHC in Jawaddi, a renowned medical specialist from Ludhiana visits every Tuesday to provide OPD facilities. “Basic lab tests and X-Ray examination have been made available at Jawaddi by deputing laboratory technician and radiographer there on every alternate day and training the staff nurses for doing ECG,” she divulged, while stating that a free dialysis centre will be made available by initially making available 15 dialysis machines at Jawaddi UCHC with the help of an NGO.

The Civil Surgeon said a senior medical officer (SMO), who was a medical specialist, at the civil hospital here has been assigned a 3-hour duty at Medicine OPD daily to examine and treat the large number of patients that visit the hospital. “This has helped in reducing waiting time of the patients at the Medicine OPD as there was only one medical specialist at the local civil hospital, which was inadequate for 350 to 400 patients that visit the Medicine OPD daily,” she added.

Ludhiana model is extraordinary: Minister

“Ludhiana has showcased the extraordinary initiatives to provide best health services in the state. I have exhorted all the Civil Surgeons to emulate the works of Ludhiana, which has emerged as a model district. All the health officials working with zeal and passion would be felicitated and Ludhiana Civil Surgeon would be the first one in this category,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

2
Nation

'Bombed six Muslim nations': Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

3
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

4
Amritsar

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

5
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

6
Nation

Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

7
Nation

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

8
Trending

‘You can’t see me’: PM Modi ‘does a John Cena’ as WWE wrestler shares Instagram post; netizens can’t keep calm

9
Diaspora

Man convicted of killing Sikh taxi driver in dispute over fare in UK

10
Nation

150 seat cap for new medical colleges from 2024

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

US-India friendship among ‘most consequential’ in world: President Biden

US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world, tweets President Biden; PM Modi reacts

Biden tweets on PM Modi’s recent visit

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

7 injured in the accident

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...

S&P Global Ratings retains FY24 India growth projection at 6 per cent

S&P Global Ratings retains FY24 India growth projection at 6 per cent

The GDP growth forecast for the current and the next fiscal ...

Bihar: NIA arrests 4th accused in CPI (Maoist) terror funding case

NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar

Says the accused was arrested on Friday for making efforts f...


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Pensioners protest, demand development tax withdrawn

Jaura village cross-firing: Search op on to nab remaining members of robbers’ gang

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit Chandigarh tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching live wire

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching pole

Stay away from electricity poles during rain: BSES

Right to travel abroad is valuable fundamental right, says Delhi court

Enrolment for lawyers’ welfare scheme from July

1,500 cab drivers seek easy loan for EV switch

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Cable mess: With rains around, hanging wires raise safety concerns at Mai Hiran Gate in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Factory worker’s son had set unit on fire: Police

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin