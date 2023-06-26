Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 25

The health services at government hospitals in Ludhiana have been adjudged the best in the state, courtesy many first-of-its-type facilities made available in the district hospitals, which were not there in any other district in the state.

The Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Balbir Singh, has called upon all other districts in the state to follow Ludhiana model of health services to serve the ailing humanity.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, told The Tribune, on Wednesday that Ludhiana was the first district in the state to introduce the latest technique for blood grouping and cross matching at blood bank of district hospital here.

Ludhiana’s firsts Latest technique for blood grouping and cross matching ENT operating latest technology 5-step LED-enabled microscope Echocardiography State-of-the-art mortuary with 48-bodies capacity Five-parts H560 hematology analyser Super-specialty services at Ludhiana, Jawaddi

“Implemented through the CSR initiative, the project ensures most accurate, rapid, simple to use, more uniform results and detects rare blood groups also,” she said.

Dr Sohal said Ludhiana was the only district in the state where echocardiography facility was available at the district hospital. An echocardiography machine has been procured through CSR initiative and a cardiologist was being roped in from a private hospital for conducting echocardiography at the district hospital.

She said Ludhiana has also acquired the latest technology 5-step LED enabled ENT operating microscope, which was also donated through the CSR activity, for the ENT department at the district hospital here.

“This ENT operating microscope is useful in almost all otological surgeries such as tympanoplasty, tympanomastoidectomy, stapedectomy, and myringotomy besides having a lot of added advantages over the old halogen-based microscope, which was used earlier here and even presently in other districts,” she said, while informing that 15 to 20 otological surgeries were being performed every month with this new microscope for better accuracy.

The Civil Surgeon divulged that Ludhiana has also established a state-of-the-art mortuary with a capacity to preserve 48 dead bodies in walk-in cold freezers. “This facility is much more than the capacity even in any of the medical colleges in the state,” she said, while revealing that the mortuary was also upgraded through the CSR initiative.

Dr Sohal said a five-part hematology analyser H560 has been installed at the main laboratory of the district hospital here. “Acquired through CSR activity, this latest hematology analyser is better in splitting differential counts, which helps physicians in better diagnosis and management of the patients,” she said, while informing that around 150 CBC tests were being run on this instrument on a daily basis.

Acting swiftly on the initiative taken by the Health Minister during his meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) members and the representatives from the corporate private hospitals in Ludhiana recently, the Health Department has collaborated with the IMA to provide super-specialty health services at the district hospital here and urban community health centre (UCHC) at Jawaddi.

While a cardiologist from a private sector visits the district hospital here every Monday and Thursday to provide cardiology services to the patients, a neurosurgeon visits the district hospital every Friday for providing super-specialty services to the patients.

At UCHC in Jawaddi, a renowned medical specialist from Ludhiana visits every Tuesday to provide OPD facilities. “Basic lab tests and X-Ray examination have been made available at Jawaddi by deputing laboratory technician and radiographer there on every alternate day and training the staff nurses for doing ECG,” she divulged, while stating that a free dialysis centre will be made available by initially making available 15 dialysis machines at Jawaddi UCHC with the help of an NGO.

The Civil Surgeon said a senior medical officer (SMO), who was a medical specialist, at the civil hospital here has been assigned a 3-hour duty at Medicine OPD daily to examine and treat the large number of patients that visit the hospital. “This has helped in reducing waiting time of the patients at the Medicine OPD as there was only one medical specialist at the local civil hospital, which was inadequate for 350 to 400 patients that visit the Medicine OPD daily,” she added.

Ludhiana model is extraordinary: Minister

“Ludhiana has showcased the extraordinary initiatives to provide best health services in the state. I have exhorted all the Civil Surgeons to emulate the works of Ludhiana, which has emerged as a model district. All the health officials working with zeal and passion would be felicitated and Ludhiana Civil Surgeon would be the first one in this category,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh.