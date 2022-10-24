Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, October 23
After two years of the pandemic, residents are celebrating the festival of lights with full energy and gusto. Many people are gifting plants to give the message of green Diwali this year.
“The last two years have been tough and we have realised the real value of life and have understood that all pomp and show is just farce. This year, I have decided to celebrate Diwali in a very minimalistic way and it will be a green Diwali for me. I have decided to gift plants to my near and dear ones as a symbol of life,” Manmeet, a city resident, said.
A nursery owner, Shehnaaz, said many people were coming to buy plants as gifts. Many indoor plants are said to bring health and prosperity. People are buying
money plant, bamboo, peace lily and jade.
Another city resident, Gurnoor, said she would be gifting jade plants to her relatives and friends. “Buying sweets and chocolates is a farce and gifting eco-friendly things is the best option,” she said.
In addition to plants, flowers like orchids, roses, lavender and jasmine are also being considered as a gift option. “I have seen a surge in the sale of air-purifying plants these days,” said another nursery owner from Ferozepur Road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...