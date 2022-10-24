Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 23

After two years of the pandemic, residents are celebrating the festival of lights with full energy and gusto. Many people are gifting plants to give the message of green Diwali this year.

“The last two years have been tough and we have realised the real value of life and have understood that all pomp and show is just farce. This year, I have decided to celebrate Diwali in a very minimalistic way and it will be a green Diwali for me. I have decided to gift plants to my near and dear ones as a symbol of life,” Manmeet, a city resident, said.

A nursery owner, Shehnaaz, said many people were coming to buy plants as gifts. Many indoor plants are said to bring health and prosperity. People are buying

money plant, bamboo, peace lily and jade.

Another city resident, Gurnoor, said she would be gifting jade plants to her relatives and friends. “Buying sweets and chocolates is a farce and gifting eco-friendly things is the best option,” she said.

In addition to plants, flowers like orchids, roses, lavender and jasmine are also being considered as a gift option. “I have seen a surge in the sale of air-purifying plants these days,” said another nursery owner from Ferozepur Road.

