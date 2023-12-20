 Many issues unresolved, fate of plastic industry hangs in balance : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  • Many issues unresolved, fate of plastic industry hangs in balance
Looking back 2023: INDUSTRY

Many issues unresolved, fate of plastic industry hangs in balance

Many issues unresolved, fate of plastic industry hangs in balance

An exhibition held in the absence of a proper exhibition centre in the city. FILE PHOTOS



Shivani Bhakoo

This year was uneventful for the industry as an overall recession continued to cast its shadow over most segments, including bicycle and parts manufacturing, furnaces, garment, textile, etc. Besides, there were several problems for which the industry expected the government’s intervention, but it did not materialise and the problems continue to dog the industry.

CP Kuldip Singh Chahal enquires about the health of kidnapped industrialist Sambhav Jain.

The Lows
Cost of electricity not decreased
The AAP had promised that the rate of electricity would be set at Rs 5 per unit, but it costs over Rs 6 per unit. The industry rued the increased rates of power amidst the ongoing slump.

No respite to small, medium cycle manufacturers

No plots were allotted to small bicycle units in Bicycle Hi-tech Valley, as promised. The privileges were, instead, bestowed upon a big corporate house. The micro, medium or small industry in the cycle valley were neglected.

Single window system ineffective

The single window system of Invest Punjab has been ineffective, claim industrialists. They rue having to go through a tedious process to get their work done, which in turn hampers progress. They also say that the Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) does not work efficiently. Most files are withheld and one has to make several rounds at the office to get clearance.

They say that the ban on bifurcation of plots has led to chaos. No proper planning on the controversial mix land use area could be done and once again, extension was provided as a ‘relief’ and there would be no expansion.

The highs
No decision made for plastic industry
The fate of the plastics industry hangs in the balance. Even this year, the government failed to provide a solution to their problem. Many units were shut down while a few others continued manufacturing in an illegal manner. No action plan or decision was made by the government on the use, manufacturing and storage of plastics.

Law and order cause for concern

The deteriorating law and order situation in the industrial areas and focal points remained a major problem for the industry. The issue of encroachments by trucks in focal points could not be resolved in 2023 too, despite the industry holding meetings with law enforcement agencies.

Investment by MNCs

The investments made by a few multinational companies was the biggest high of the year for the industry. Companies such as Tata Steel and JK Paper entered Ludhiana, presenting a major opportunity to allied and other industries.

Sambhav Jain case solved

Even as industry members had lost all hope of functioning in a peaceful atmosphere, the solving of the kidnapping case of industrialist Sambhav Jain, by Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kuldip Singh Chahal, was a huge relief. The industry was assured by the police that criminals would not be allowed to disrupt peace in the city.

Industry in mixed land use gets extension

Though the industries operating in mixed lands rued the government’s indecision regarding declaring these lands as industrial zones, the government’s grant of a three-year extension to run their factories in mixed land came as a major respite.

Work of upcoming Halwara airport on track

With the announcement of starting of flights from the upcoming Halwara Airport, after the terminal building was completed this year, the industry hopes that the airport would start operating in March.

