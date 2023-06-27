Marathon organised to mark international day against drug abuse

Ludhiana, June 26
To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the district administration on Monday organised a 5-km marathon at the Punjab Agricultural University.
The officials said there were more than 1,000 participants in this marathon which was flagged off by ADC (Rural Development) Sandeep Kumar. Later, a cultural function was also held at the Pal Auditorium, PAU, where various items such as dance performances and songs were presented by the Ishmeet Singh Music Institute.
ADC Kumar reiterated that the CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government is committed to eliminating the drug menace.
“The state government has been making strenuous efforts to tackle the drug menace,” said Kumar, and added that drug smugglers are being dealt with firmly.
The ADC also touched upon various government initiatives, including rehab and OOAT centres, which are boosting the district administration’s efforts to combat the drug menace.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...