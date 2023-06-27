Marathon organised to mark international day against drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 26

To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the district administration on Monday organised a 5-km marathon at the Punjab Agricultural University.

The officials said there were more than 1,000 participants in this marathon which was flagged off by ADC (Rural Development) Sandeep Kumar. Later, a cultural function was also held at the Pal Auditorium, PAU, where various items such as dance performances and songs were presented by the Ishmeet Singh Music Institute.

Residents and students mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Monday. Tribune Photos

ADC Kumar reiterated that the CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government is committed to eliminating the drug menace.

“The state government has been making strenuous efforts to tackle the drug menace,” said Kumar, and added that drug smugglers are being dealt with firmly.

The ADC also touched upon various government initiatives, including rehab and OOAT centres, which are boosting the district administration’s efforts to combat the drug menace.