Market employees write to CM Mann over parking lot ‘violations’

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 8

Speaking out against the alleged violation of the parking contract’s terms and conditions by the contractor at Feroze Gandhi Market, employees of various offices there have reached out to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They are seeking an inquiry and action over the violation of rules after the municipal corporation (MC) extended an agreement with the existing contractor.

They also questioned the implementation of a paid parking system by the civic body, arguing that it should not be a paid facility as the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) had developed the market. Additionally, the employees accused the MC of unjustly increasing parking rates last year to favour the contractor. This, they say, adds to the woes of the employees, who are earning meagre salaries up to Rs 10,000 a month.

The employees have urged the CM to ensure free parking is provided to all those working in the market area.

A group of the employees stated that in November 2022, when the market’s parking lots were handed over to the new parking contractor, a new system was implemented which entailed higher parking rates, calculated on an hourly basis. Monthly parking fees were increased to Rs 700 for scooters and Rs 1,400 for cars.

Subsequently, following protests by the employees, the monthly parking rates were ‘verbally’, but not officially, lowered to Rs 350 for scooters and Rs 700 for cars. Despite MC’s assurances that the matter would be resolved in 2023, no change was implemented when the parking contractor’s agreement expired earlier this year. The agreement was later extended, but the issue remains unresolved, they added.

In the letter written to the CM, the employees brought attention to instances in which the parking workers misbehaved with the public. They alleged that the personnel deployed by the parking contractor are frequently not in proper uniforms and don’t carry identification cards. They also alleged that on many occasions, visitors were issued handwritten slips, — instead of printed parking tickets; they said this allows the contractor to arbitrarily charge higher rates. The absence of surveillance cameras was also highlighted. They questioned why the contract was extended despite these violations.

They called for strict action to address the issue and put an end to the harassment of both the employees and public. An employe at the market said: “We demand the elimination of corruption in parking lots. Instead of extending the contract, the government should cancel the existing agreement for the market parking lots and refrain from issuing any new tenders. Also, there should be no parking fees for those employed at the market.”

MC’s Additional Commissioner, Paramdeep Singh said they would look into the matter and take requisite measures to find a fair solution.

MLA of Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi said: “There is currently no general house for the MC. Once it is constituted after the elections, the problem of free parking can be sorted.” He did say that parking rates would not be increased this time.

