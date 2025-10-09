Markets abuzz as women flock to henna artists ahead of Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth, considered as one of the most important festivals for Hindu women in the country, falls on October 10 and the city’s markets are all decked up in the festive spirit to welcome it. Henna artists, coconut sellers, sweets, mathis, decorative thalis, stalls of bangles and bindis can be seen all around.

Advertisement

In all main markets of the city, a huge rush of visitors was witnessed on Wednesday. Girls and women were seen making purchases for the festival. Stalls of henna artists were set up outside several shops and beauty salons at all major markets, including BRS Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, Sarabha Nagar, Dandi Swami, Model Town, Chaura Bazar etc.

Advertisement

Women were seen asking for their desirable patterns of henna and leaving no opportunity for making the extra buck, henna artists were observed demanding a good sum to make intricate patterns on their customers’ hands. As Kaleshwar from Rajasthan said, “We come every year to apply henna on the hands of women in Ludhiana, so this is our season and we get good returns. The women here want good designs on their hands and they pay handsome amounts for it.”

Advertisement

Queue of vehicles were witnessed across the city in the evening as women flocked to henna artists to get mehndi applied.

Last minute purchases were made by some women ahead of Karva Chauth. Most shops witnessed a huge rush of customers from the morning till late evening.