Markets abuzz with activity on Karwa Chauth eve in Ludhiana

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, October 12
Karwa Chauth festivities and rituals hold a special place in people’s hearts, especially women. City markets were abuzz with shoppers a day before the festival to purchase gifts and sweets for their loved ones. Women and girls started visiting henna artists from morning to get their hands decorated.
A huge rush of visitors were witnessed in city markets — Ghumar Mandi, Dandi Swami, BRS Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Model Town, Sarabha Nagar. People thronged sweetmeat shops to have a taste of favourite delicacies.
Neha, a city resident, said, “I had put up henna last night along with my friends. So we made a plan to play cards today and tomorrow. These are the best times of the year and are much awaited days when we enjoy and have fun”.
“We play cards, tambola, exchange thalis and good 2-4 hours are spent together and by the time we return homes, just 2-3 hours are left to open the fast,” said Monika, another resident.
