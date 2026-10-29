Markets in Ludhiana abuzz with activity for Karva Chauth today

Festive fervor gripped the city ahead of Karva Chauth celebrations on Thursday. The festival, when married women fast seeking long lives for their spouses, is deeply revered across the country.

Artists were seen applying henna on the palms and hands of women on every nook and corner of the city. Stalls of various products, including bangles and cosmetics, were seen all around the city as roads wore a festive and congested look. Most markets in the city witnessed serpentine queues of vehicles.

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Beauty parlours, salons and other establishments made special arrangements for the festive rush and were jam-packed, with waiting periods for every service.

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The artists applying henna have come from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi, among other places. Every year, they are in the city for a few days to apply henna because of the high demand.

The sweet shops were also packed as women bought traditional eatables for the festival.