Markfed Chairman warns rice mill owners against corrupt practices

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 28

Markfed Chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi has cautioned rice mill owners of the region against indulging in corrupt practices or adulteration as the state government led by CM Bhagwant Maan is committed to providing fair administration for the public.

Mohi’s warning came after a team of officials led by him found serious irregularities during an inspection at a rice sheller on the Dehliz Road in Ahmedgarh on Wednesday.

He said gross violations of guidelines of the procurement agency were found during the inspection that was conducted after receiving a complaint against the owners. A report on findings during the physical verification has been forwarded to the personnel concerned for further action on their end, Mohi added.

It was reported that 804 bags of broken rice (Tota) were found, for which the owners could not present any records. Similarly, 253 bags of rice were not entered in records while nine wagons of surplus processed rice were kept at a separate place on the premises.

Romal Dhand, a partner of the rice mill, claimed that the process and accounting of paddy had been undertaken according to the guidelines of the procurement agency and the inspection team had treated ‘nakku’ ( a grade of rice) as broken rice. Dhand said all records would be presented before officials concerned as and when required.

