Markfed delegation visits PAU, discusses agri-business issues

Ludhiana, May 7
A productive exchange unfolded at the School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), where a team from Markfed converged and interacted with agri-business experts. Leading the delegation, Bal Mukand Sharma, Chairman, Punjab State Food Commission, delved into discussions concerning agri-business landscape of the region.
The delegation deliberated on enhancing efficiency of agri-businesses. The main agenda of the discussion was to address challenges encountered by PAU-trained agripreneurs in agri-business and marketing. A key agenda item also revolved around the integration of PAU agripreneurs, leveraging the retail centres operated by the Markfed. Sharma emphasised the importance of agri-marts to facilitate PAU-trained agripreneurs, along with Markfed, Milkfed, Punjab Agro and other agri-business leaders for tackling the challenges of food marketing effectively.
Echoing the sentiment, Dr Ramandeep Singh, director, SBS, stressed the importance of bolstering efforts of PAU-trained agripreneurs to invigorate the agri-business ecosystem.
In an effort to further enhance collaboration, the team expressed interest in exploring the popular social media platform ‘Apni Kheti,’ and its mobile application, to explore avenues for agri business synergy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14