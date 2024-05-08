Markfed delegation visits PAU, discusses agri-business issues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

A productive exchange unfolded at the School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), where a team from Markfed converged and interacted with agri-business experts. Leading the delegation, Bal Mukand Sharma, Chairman, Punjab State Food Commission, delved into discussions concerning agri-business landscape of the region.

The delegation deliberated on enhancing efficiency of agri-businesses. The main agenda of the discussion was to address challenges encountered by PAU-trained agripreneurs in agri-business and marketing. A key agenda item also revolved around the integration of PAU agripreneurs, leveraging the retail centres operated by the Markfed. Sharma emphasised the importance of agri-marts to facilitate PAU-trained agripreneurs, along with Markfed, Milkfed, Punjab Agro and other agri-business leaders for tackling the challenges of food marketing effectively.

Echoing the sentiment, Dr Ramandeep Singh, director, SBS, stressed the importance of bolstering efforts of PAU-trained agripreneurs to invigorate the agri-business ecosystem.

In an effort to further enhance collaboration, the team expressed interest in exploring the popular social media platform ‘Apni Kheti,’ and its mobile application, to explore avenues for agri business synergy.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU