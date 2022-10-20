Marriage proposal rejected, youth dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

A youth died by suicide at Payal, near Khanna, on Tuesday after a girl refused to marry him. He had reportedly borne the expenses of the IELTS course of the girl who had promised to marry him and go abroad with him.

The deceased has been identified as Harvir Singh.

The Payal police have registered an abetment to suicide case against the girl, identified as Manjinder Kaur, alias Ruby, a resident of Hario village in Khanna.

Deceased’s father Jarnail Singh, the complainant in the case, said his son Harvir had a friendship with the suspect and both had planned to go abroad on study visa.

She had allegedly promised Harvir that if he bore the expenses of her IELTS course, she would marry him and both would go abroad. However, when she completed her language test and Harvir asked her to marry him, she refused.

Jarnail said when his son asked her to reimburse the expenses he had incurred on her IELTS test, she refused that as well. Later, his son went into depression, the complainant added. Yesterday, he died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his residence.

Investigating officer ASI Mashinder Singh said after registering an abetment to suicide case against the girl, further probe was on. The suspect was yet to be arrested.