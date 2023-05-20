Marriages of 3 poor girls solemnised at village

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 19

Marriages of three poor girls were solemnised by a group of followers of Swami Braham Chetan on the occasion of his 19th death anniversary.

The matrimonial rituals were held at Brahampur village of Ludhiana district near here.

Councillor Jaswinder Kaur Sharma, the convener of the project, said followers led by Swami Pooran Chetan, organised elaborate functions to mark the marriages of three poor girls from different communities.

Besides holding traditional feats for parents, relatives and friends of brides and grooms, the organisers also gave jewellery, clothes and other articles of daily use to the newlywed couples.