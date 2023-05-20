Marriages of 3 poor girls solemnised at village

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 19
Marriages of three poor girls were solemnised by a group of followers of Swami Braham Chetan on the occasion of his 19th death anniversary.
The matrimonial rituals were held at Brahampur village of Ludhiana district near here.
Councillor Jaswinder Kaur Sharma, the convener of the project, said followers led by Swami Pooran Chetan, organised elaborate functions to mark the marriages of three poor girls from different communities.
Besides holding traditional feats for parents, relatives and friends of brides and grooms, the organisers also gave jewellery, clothes and other articles of daily use to the newlywed couples.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of sev...
India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms
They are handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border'...
National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case
The raided places are Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Srinagar, ...
PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack
The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark...