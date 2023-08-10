Married woman kills self, brother cries foul

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

After a married woman, Ramandeep Kaur, reportedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ house in Dugri last night, the brother of the deceased, Goldy, is crying foul.

A resident of Ambala, Goldy has alleged that his sister’s in-laws used to torment her, which spurred her to take the extreme step. Other members of the victim’s family also staged a protest outside the Dugri police station, demanding action against her in-laws.

Goldy said he had tried calling his sister on Tuesday, but her phone was switched off, which prompted him to ring up her mother-in-law. He was told that his sister had been asleep. As two hours passed, he called up her mother-in-law again but she told him this time that his sister had fainted.

He grew suspicious, so he reached out to some of Ramandeep’s neighbours, who told him that his sister had died.

Goldy promptly made for Dugri, and found his sister lying dead at her in-laws’ house.

The police said action would be taken as per law.

