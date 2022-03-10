Martyr Sukhdev Thapar's home: Ludhiana MC Additional Commissioner inspects project work

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

As MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal inspected the ongoing beautification project outside the ancestral home of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar in Mohalla Naughara on Wednesday evening, members of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust raised questions over the slow pace of the project and some ‘encroachments’ in the area.

The members accused a building owner of encroaching upon the government land near the martyr’s ancestral home. They demanded from the MC to ensure the removal of encroachments and speed up the beautification project. Meanwhile, heated arguments were exchanged between the Trust members and the building owner.

The Additional Commissioner has ordered demarcation of the government land. He also asked the contractor to speed up the project work.