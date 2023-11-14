Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 13

Six motorcycle-borne miscreants looted Rs 4 lakh from Ashok Thapar (65), nephew of martyr Sukhdev Thapar and national president of the Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust. Robbers put a sharp weapon on his neck and took away the cash. He was returning home from wholesale cracker market on the intervening night of November 11-12 when the incident occurred.

Victim’s son Tribhuvan Thapar said he had a firecracker shop in the grain market. His father, along with his nephew, was going home on a Honda Activa scooter around 3.10 am on November 12 and he was carrying around Rs 4 lakh cash (proceeds from sale of fircrackers). When the duo reached near the Chand Cinema bridge, they were stopped by six bike-borne masked youths. They threatened to kill his father by putting a weapon on his neck.

Tribhuvan said when his father tried to oppose their move, the miscreants threatened to slit his throat. The robbers snatched the packet containing cash from him and two mobile phones.

He said his father was also carrying a licenced revolver which he took out while trying to chase the suspects but they managed to escape due to darkness.

Afterwards, his father borrowed a mobile phone from a truck driver and informed the police about the incident, Tribhuvan added.

Later, the police reached the spot and checked CCTV cameras to get any clue about the suspects.

‘If gunmen deployed, loot could have been averted’

Ashok Thapar, who is also the national president of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Brigade Anti-Terrorist Front, said some anti-national elements had been threatening him to stay away from activities related to honouring martyrs, adding that “I have been receiving threats from Khalistan militants and other terrorists for a long time. I have also sent written representations to the Punjab DGP, Commissioner of Police and other authorities for permanent deployment of security personnel so that anti-national elements should not target me and my family. Even the November 12 loot incident could have been averted if security personnel were deployed with me. Even robbers also threatened to kill me. I request the DGP and the Ludhiana police to ensure proper security. Recently, I had also sent a representation to the Prime Minister, besides others, in this regard”.