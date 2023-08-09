Martyrs' memorial vandalised

Ludhiana, August 8
The Khanna police today registered a case against unidentified miscreants for vandalising a martyrs’ memorial being built at Isru village here on Monday night.
Isru village sarpanch Gurwinder Singh said the martyrs’ memorial was being built under the Prime Minister scheme ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’. Three martyrs, Karnail Singh Isru, who fought against Portuguese forces in Goa in 1955, Rala Singh, who fought in the 1962 war, and a farmer leader, Bhupinder Singh, belong to the area, and the memorial was being built in their memory. — TNS
