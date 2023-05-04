Martyr’s village in state of neglect

Our Correspondent

Payal, May 3

Issru village near Payal has been lying in a state of neglect. The village is home to Goa Liberation Movement martyr Karnail Singh Benipal.

The villagers said the condition of low-lying areas turns volatile during rainy seasons when the stagnant dirty water acts as a breeding bowl for pathogens of all kinds of diseases. The condition of the chowk in front of the post office, anganwadi and Khera Darwaja is the worst, which gets transformed into a pond during rains, the residents added.

Visitors to the post office, staff and students at anganwadi and youths attending a nearby gymnasium find it difficult to wade through the stagnant water and overgrown weeds.

The spot also presents a gloomy scene for families who offer prayers to martyrs at the Khera Darwaja before every function.

Villagers, led by Sher Singh and Bhoop Singh, regretted that the civic body had failed to stand up to the expectations of residents who deserved minimum basic amenities for a dignified life.

“Most of the villagers pass through the chowk more frequently than any other place but the civic body has failed to do the needful until now,” said Sher Singh.

Sub-postmaster Mandeep Kaur said the nuisance created due to stagnant water and weeds had been annoying the clients of the post office for several years.

“All our pleas to get the issue addressed have fallen on deaf ears,” said Mandeep. Parminder Singh, a panch of the locality, said a plan had been drafted to lay sewerage pipes and interlocking tiles in the chowk and work would begin soon.