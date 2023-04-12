Masked assailants kill money changer

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 11

Two masked persons, suspected to be robbers, brutally killed the owner of a money exchange-cum-footwear store, Manjit Singh (62), alias Titu, near his house in the city’s posh Model Gram area on Monday night.

He was attacked with an awl, a pointed tool, repeatedly.

After snatching a bag that may contain cash or documents from the victim, suspects fled the scene on their scooter. After listening to the cries of the victim, residents of the area took him to the DMCH where he succumbed during treatment.

The deceased owned a money exchange-cum-footwear shop in Karimpura near Jama Masjid. Yesterday around 8.45 pm, he was returning home on his Honda Activa scooter. When he reached near his house in Model Gram near the Kochar Market chowk, he was cornered by two masked persons. Before he could understand anything, the suspects pounced on him and snatched his bag. The assailants repeatedly hit him with an awl, rendering him seriously injured.

Though family members of the victim are unaware about cash or documents that could be kept in the bag took away by the miscreants, the police are suspecting that it might have contained cash amounting to several lakhs.

Sources said some commuters also witnessed the incident but nobody dared to stop them. It was only when they fled the scene, residents came out of their houses and took the victim to the hospital in a private vehicle. Since the man got serious injuries in the incident, he succumbed to the injuries during treatment at the hospital.

After the incident, Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Saumya Mishra, along with police officials had reached the spot and started investigation. “We have been conducting a probe from different angles. Soon, the killers will be behind the bars. Our teams are on the job since last night,”the JCP said.

ADCP (Operation) Sameer Verma while addressing the media said it could be possible that robbers had done a recce before committing the crime. They could be aware about the availability of cash with the money changer and daily routine movement of the victim. The police have launched a probe and CCTV camera footages are being scanned to get any clue about the suspects. It is not clear whether the bag contained cash or documents, he said.

How victim was attacked

