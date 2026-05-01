Masked gunmen open fire at dhaba in Khanna

Two motorcyclists, with masked faces fired on shutters of closed Prem Vaishno Dhaba, near Lalheri Chowk, whose owners had earlier received an extortion call from handlers of a gang, led by elusive Shaganpreet.

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Though the police are yet to divulge details of the sequence of events leading to today’s firing, a probe has been initiated to identify suspects involved in the incident.

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Scooter mechanic Ashok Kumar informed the police that two bike-borne accused visited Prem Vaishno Dhaba to create panic by firing on closed shutters of the eatery around 6.30 am on Friday.

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“While one of the accused stayed on his bike, the other went near the dhaba and fired four shots on its closed shutters,” said Ashok Kumar, adding that miscreants fled towards Lalheri Road after the incident.

The witness further stated that dhaba owners had earlier received an extortion call from Shaganpreet, former manager of Sidhu Moosewala, who along with other members of his family are already booked in an extortion case registered at the Payal police station. Shaganpreet is believed to be handling his illicit activities from Australia. Dhaba owners were warned to either pay Rs 50 lakh ransom or face consequences.

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Senior police officials under Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia have initiated a probe to identify and track miscreants. DSP Mohit Kumar Singla said special teams of the CIA and Khanna subdivision had been deployed to track and arrest the shooters.